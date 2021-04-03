Dubai to host region’s first Cybertech Global event

8th edition of international exhibition and conference will be held from 5-7 April; Largest security networking event to be held outside the US reinforces Dubai’s position as an international hub for technology and cybersecurity innovation

Dubai is set to host the region’s first Cybertech Global event, an international exhibition and conference for the cyber industry, at the Grand Hyatt Dubai from April 5-7, 2021. The 8th edition of largest security networking event to be held outside the US is being hosted by the Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC).

Hosting the global in-person event in Dubai highlights the city’s success in leading the way in safely reopening international large-scale events. It also reinforces Dubai’s position as an international hub for technology and cybersecurity innovation.

The event also highlights Dubai’s various efforts in this domain. The Dubai Cyber Security Strategy was among the initiatives launched in the emirate by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of providing integrated protection against the dangers of cyberspace and supporting innovation in cyberspace and the growth of the emirate and its economic prosperity.

Organised by Cybertech, the event will draw high-level stakeholders, start-ups, government entities and organisations from across the world, to foster existing and create new business opportunities, as well as discuss the evolving challenges in cyberspace. A total of 50 delegations and 52 companies will be participating at the event.

Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, Director-General of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre, said: “Through hosting Cybertech Global Dubai, we seek to highlight Dubai’s suc-cessful experience in embracing the digital revolution. The Government of Dubai has made sig-nificant strides in digital transformation and seeks to continue enhancing its cooperation and sharing its expertise with countries and entities both regionally and globally.”

He added: "This event comes as the world recovers from a global pandemic and begins to ad-dress its repercussions at various levels. This challenging period has highlighted the role that digital technologies serve in our lives, and the tangible impact they can have."

“The centre is keen to support and coordinate with regional and international bodies to ex-change ideas in the field of cybersecurity. This allows us to achieve our vision, which aims to enhance Dubai's status as a leading city for innovation, safety and security globally,” AlShaibani said.

Amir Rapaport, founder of Cybertech Global, said: “We are very excited to host Cybertech Global for the very first time in the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC), and are pleased to collaborate with the Dubai Electronic Security Centre along with local and international agencies and organisations to make this event a great success. We strongly believe that Dubai is an ideal hub for hosting an international event of this kind that addresses the new threats and opportunities that come with the evolution of the cyber domain.”

The conference will bring together leading figures and experts from various countries including: Yigal Unna, Director-General, Israel National Cyber Directorate; General Wesley Clark, the Former Supreme Commander of NATO forces in Europe; and General David Petraeus, the former director of the CIA, among others.

Cybertech Global Dubai will offer a wide spectrum of sessions and events covering Artificial Intelligence (AI), advanced IoT, big data, cloud, and blockchain across a number of different sectors ranging from finance and insurance, mobile and communications, health industry, smart mobility and more. Additionally, the event will feature an extensive exhibition for companies of all sizes along with a Startup Pavilion dedicated to young and innovative startups.

The event will also feature a session to discuss cybersecurity post Covid-19 and the impact of the pandemic on digital health sector systems, country strategies and cloud computing.

Due to the global pandemic, the past year was marked by monumental changes with an in-crease in the use of technology. A large part of Cybertech Global Dubai will be dedicated to cybersecurity challenges, strategies and repercussions in a wide range of sectors and disciplines such as fintech, retail, insurance, aviation, economics and politics.

