Pakistan Business Council Dubai elects new president
Elections were held at the newly-built auditorium of the Pakistan Association Dubai
Dubai – Pakistan Business Council, Dubai chapter, has unanimously elected Ahmed Shaikhani, managing director of Shaikhani Group and senior vice-president of the Council, as its new president for 2021-2022.
Elections were held at the newly-built auditorium of the Pakistan Association Dubai where elections were held for seven positions for the Board of Directors.
Candidates who were elected for the Board of Director roles are: Sultan Mahmood; Imran Chaudhary, Ahmed Shaikhani, Muhammad Iqbal Dawood, Mustafa Altaf Hussain, Shabbir Merchant and Mustafa Hemani.
“I am humbled and thankful to the well-respected members of the Board of Directors who have once again put their trust in me. It is a challenge as well as my mission to make the council more productive and make every member a regular contributor to the economies of both the UAE and Pakistan,” said Shaikhani.
“My focus will be on Pakistan’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, organizing business activities related to this mega event and making the Pakistan Pavilion a model of permanent success in District2020 Dubai,” he added.
Ahmed has played an instrumental role in organising high-profile business conferences and connecting high dignitaries from the Pakistan government with the Pakistani diaspora and with the UAE entities and authorities during his previous tenure in 2016-2018.
Established in 2004, Pakistan Business Council was set up and mandated under the auspices of Dubai Chamber with the objectives of trade promotion, commerce and two-way investment between the UAE and Pakistan.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
KT Network
