Dubai: Over 1,200 international delegates to attend 12th World Chambers Congress

More than 1,200 international delegates will gather in Dubai from November 23-25, 2021 for the 12th World Chambers Congress.

A flagship event of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the institutional representative of over 45 million companies, and its World Chambers Federation (WCF), the 2021 edition of the World Chambers Congress is co-organised with the Dubai Chamber.

The three-day event takes place under the theme, 'Generation Next: Chambers 4.0', and will examine the role of chambers in reviving global trade and provide a deeper understanding of how technology is empowering today’s leaders to pioneer beyond traditional boundaries.

“This World Chambers Congress comes at a time when the world is emerging from an unprecedented global situation – one that is presenting new and significant opportunities for business in what is anticipated to be a new paradigm of commerce and trade,” said Hamad Buamim, president and CEO of Dubai Chamber and chairman of ICC WCF.

“I am confident that the 12th World Chambers Congress will be an eye-opening and enriching experience for everyone involved. It is crucial that chambers look to the future to not only add value to their members and business communities but help them achieve sustainable growth and enhance their competitiveness,” he added.

“Our World Chambers Congress is unrivalled in its capacity to develop connections, showcase innovate solutions, and inspire action that impact local communities in every region. As we navigate our way out of the global health crisis, this edition will be more relevant than ever. It is incumbent on us to activate the collective voice of the global chamber network and undertake ambitious projects that drive a more sustainable future for all,” said John W.H. Denton AO, secretary general of the International Chamber of Commerce.

Placing a key focus on innovation, the Congress will examine how chambers are rethinking their priorities, creating new solutions to address existing challenges, removing trade barriers and driving global prosperity. Other topics slated for discussion include digital disruption and re-imagining the future of chambers. The Congress will also feature a variety of business-related activities, including business matching meetings, investment and trade opportunities in Dubai, site visits to free trade zones in the United Arab Emirates, Expo 2020 Dubai tours and its showcasing area.

