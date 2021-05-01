- EVENTS
Dubai Economy launches ‘Do Not Disturb’ service
The smart service, available on dnd.ded.ae, will allow consumers to stop receiving annoying calls
The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy has launched a smart service for the public to protect them from random promotional calls.
The service, available on the portal dnd.ded.ae, will allow consumers to report annoying calls from businesses and marketing teams promoting their products and services.
Consumers can submit their complaints on unsolicited calls online in a few simple steps and the CCCP team will take prompt action to alert callers and get the consumer’s contact number removed from their database. Dubai Economy reminded businesses in Dubai on the need to respect the privacy of consumers and go by their preferences on receiving promotional communication.
Dubai Economy also urged consumers to use the dnd.ded.ae portal to report any unwanted promotional calls they may receive. Consumers can also use the Dubai Consumer App, available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, or call 600545555.
business@khaleejtimes.com
