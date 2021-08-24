Dubai Economy and Al Ansari Exchange cooperate to facilitate BRL payment services

The Business Registration & Licensing (BRL) sector of Dubai Economy has signed a strategic partnership with Al Ansari Exchange to facilitate the payment of fees for BRL services in an easy, quick and convenient way at any of the Al Ansari Exchange’s branches across the UAE.

As per the agreement, Al Ansari Exchange will facilitate the payments for fees associated with issuance, modification, renewal and cancellation of licences, certificate issuance, as well as commercial permits, and Trade Name issuance and other related services.

“Dubai Economy aims to provide an attractive economic environment for businesses by developing its business registration and licensing services. These include the issuance and renewal of commercial licences, which contribute to the ease of starting and doing business in Dubai. This is in line with the government’s directive to drive sustainable economic growth and open various fields and activities for entrepreneurs,” said Jassim Al Awadhi, expert, BRL sector of Dubai Economy.

Al Awadhi added: “We are pleased to cooperate with Al Ansari Exchange, a leading foreign currency exchange and worldwide money transfer company in the UAE committed to providing service ‘par excellence’ to customers through its huge network, friendly multi-lingual staff, and strategic use of innovative technologies. This is part of our cooperation with the private sector to enable entrepreneurs to start and expand their businesses without the need for lengthy processes and procedures.”

Rashed Ali Al Ansari, CEO of Al Ansari Exchange, said: “It gives us great pleasure to partner with Dubai’s Department of Economic Development to facilitate cash collection services and simplify the payment procedures for companies registered in Dubai. This collaboration reinforces the strategic partnership between the public and the private sector to improve business services and customer experiences as well as to strengthen our leadership position in the remittance and money exchange sector in the country."

Dubai Economy is the latest addition to Al Ansari Exchange’s growing network of partners from the government and private sectors. As part of its strategic direction, the company will continue to develop new services and solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers, partners, and other stakeholders.

