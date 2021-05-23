Dubai Design Academy signs MoU with Pearson

DMCC has announced that the Dubai Design Academy (DDA) has signed an MoU with Pearson, a leading organisation offering academic, vocational and work-based learning qualifications.

Through the agreement, the DDA will become an approved academy that offers accredited BTEC courses – a vocational qualification that provides a more practical-based learning experience to professionals across the industry. With over 40 years of experience educating professionals, Pearson’s BTEC courses will help individuals acquire the high standards of knowledge and practical skills needed to succeed in their career.

Maryam Al Hashemi, director of Precious Metals and Commodities signed the agreement on behalf of DMCC, while Pearson was represented by Jason Gregory, director of International BTEC and Apprenticeships. The signing ceremony took place virtually on May 19.

Maryam Al Hashemi said: “Empowering jewellery professionals and equipping them with the knowledge and practical experience to thrive in the modern jewellery industry is the main objective of the Dubai Design Academy. At DMCC, we are committed to unfolding a host of great opportunities for professionals working in the precious metals and stones industry, and we take pride in nurturing aspiring talents in the region. We are confident that our agreement with Pearson will elevate the skillsets of the industry’s talent and in turn, advance modern jewellery design.”

The DDA will develop a sustainable foundation for academic operations through the agreement with Pearson. Offering jewellery-design programmes and courses, the academy will equip students with innovative design development training and practical experience of the cutting-edge production techniques that are shaping the modern jewellery design industry.

Jason Gregory added: “We are delighted to be partnering with DMCC, as it is committed to quality in terms of education and training and helping people make progress in their lives through learning, especially in the growing creative sectors like jewellery design and production. We also recognise the concept of Think, Design, Develop, Trade as it is very much aligned to the BTEC philosophy of learning by doing and application of knowledge and skills. We look forward to working with DMCC to establish an international centre of excellence of training in jewellery design and production in the UAE.”

The DDA was inaugurated in September 2019 to position Dubai a leading centre for innovation in jewellery, creating industry-defining designers, makers and entrepreneurs. Guided by the concept of “Think, Design, Develop, Trade”, it provides both design and manufacturing courses. The DDA is licensed by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and has an educational partnership with Gemvision USA. Professional courses are designed for various levels of jewellery professionals and enthusiasts, whilst simultaneously creating a new career path for young talent.

