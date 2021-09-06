Dubai CommerCity announces launch of BiggLoyalty's HQ

BiggLoyalty, a rewards and e-commerce group in Turkey, has relocated its UAE based office to Dubai CommerCity, the first and leading e-commerce free zone in the region.

The move supports the company in providing wide-ranging services to e-commerce businesses in the region to help them grow and reach international markets.

Through its operation from Dubai CommerCity, the gateway to e-commerce players in the region, BiggLoyalty brings a selected collection of global Turkish brands to consumers in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, and helps sell them a variety of marketplaces via its e-commerce distribution platform.

DeVere Forster, COO at Dubai CommerCity, said: “Having major names in the e-commerce market like BiggLoyalty set up offices at Dubai CommerCity solidifies our strategic position in the region. BiggLoyalty serves as a great addition to the portfolio of free zone companies at Dubai CommerCity, where together we contribute to the growth of the e-commerce market in the UAE and the wider region.”

“Dubai CommerCity’s world-class facilities and services serve as great incentives for attracting top players in the e-commerce market and help them establish their presence in the region. Through offering a complete business setup, simple customs procedures, and a wide range of other services, Dubai CommerCity ensures providing its customers with the ideal ecosystem to expand their businesses and thrive,” added Forster.

Commenting on the move, Enis Karslioglu, chairman and CEO at BiggLoyatly, said: “Dubai CommerCity’s concept of setting up a cross-border e-commerce hub in Dubai is one of the greatest initiatives done for the region. Through operating from Dubai CommerCity, we will be bringing our products to the region much easier and with more agility, bringing a great variety of products, while reducing costs, which supports the e-commerce market.”

Mehmet Gurun, Mena regional director at BiggLoyalty, added: “In addition to the physical space that our fulfilment center at Dubai CommerCity offers, we are also able to access the free zone’s innovative services and varied offerings and utilise them to provide international markets with a gateway to the region.”

BiggLoyalty, part of the Biggplus group established in 1999, is the leading global loyalty and rewards company in Turkey. BiggLoyalty offers A-Z loyalty services such as software programming, project management, supply chain, logistics management, and after sales services. After 20 years of experience, BiggLoyalty has expanded its services by opening its offices in Dubai in Mena, and Amsterdam in Europe. BiggLoyalty’s Dubai offices have started to serve 15 countries in the Gulf, the Middle East, North Africa and the Levant region.

Dubai CommerCity is the first and leading free zone dedicated exclusively to e-commerce. With an area covering 2.1 million square feet and an investment of around $1 billion, it is uniquely designed to support new and existing e-commerce businesses across the Mena region. Dubai CommerCity includes state-of-the-art offices, as well as warehousing and last-mile delivery services. With its world-class infrastructure, the free zone provides flexible office sizes and scalable fulfilment centres, which offer various dedicated solutions for e-commerce businesses.

