Dubai Chamber achieves 100% smart transformation of core services

Dubai Chamber offers 50 smart services to Dubai’s business community, covering everything from certificates of origin, attestation, ATA Carnets and credit reports, among many others

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry revealed that it has achieved 100 per cent smart transformation of its core services, marking a new milestone in the organisation’s digital transformation mission.

By the end of 2020, 99.26 per cent of the services and 659,000 transactions that were processed by the Chamber were digital, reflecting a rapid shift to digital adoption led by Covid-19, while the vast majority of the organisation’s events and meetings were held virtually.

Currently, the Chamber offers 50 smart services to Dubai’s business community through its website and mobile applications. These services cover everything from certificates of origin, attestation, ATA Carnets and credit reports, economic research, market intelligence, policy advocacy, business mentorship, business matching, mediation and arbitration, to training, seminars and workshops related to e-commerce, startups, sustainability, CSR, legal matters and international expansion.

Commenting on the recent achievement, Hamad Buamim, president and CEO of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry described the Chamber’s rapid digital transformation over the last year as seamless and successful thanks to the advanced digital infrastructure in which the Chamber had invested in over the past years, which ensured business continuity and enhanced economic competitiveness.

Dubai Chamber’s digital transformation mission supports ongoing efforts to improve ease of doing business and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global smart city, Buamim pointed out, adding that the Chamber’s shift to e-services is an important indicator showing its preparedness as it deals with with future challenges and works towards achieving new goals over the next 50 years.

