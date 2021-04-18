DLD, Indian Consulate explore opportunities to strengthen investment relations

Sultan Butti bin Mejren, director general of Dubai Land Department (DLD) and Dr Aman Puri, consul general, Indian Consulate Dubai, recently discussed means to strengthen relations with the Indian investor community and the possibility of opening new areas of partnership, in addition to identifying the best practices in the real estate market.

This came during a meeting recently held at the DLD in the presence of Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management Sector, and a number of officials from the Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management Sector at DLD.

Sultan Butti bin Mejren said: “Dubai and the UAE are linked to India by strong relations and strategic, comprehensive and distinguished partnerships across various fields and economic sectors. We constantly strive to work to strengthen these relations and create new partnership opportunities that would benefit real estate investors. Indian investors today are attracted to Dubai’s distinctive real estate environment and see it as a meeting place for many cultures and nationalities; this is due to their firm trust in Dubai’s real estate environment in addition to the enormous investment benefits that the emirate provides in this field. We were pleased to welcome Dr Aman Puri, and we are constantly seeking to strengthen the bonds of cooperation and explore new opportunities that will positively reflect on the UAE and India, contributing to achieving the goals of the strategic partnership between our two countries.”

Majida Ali Rashid said: “At the Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management Sector, we pay great attention to Indian investors who occupy a leading position in Dubai’s real estate market. We constantly participate in events that promote and highlight the attractive investment opportunities that Indian investors can get in the Dubai real estate market, such as our recent participation in the virtual exhibition of IREX India 2021. The visit of the Indian delegation to DLD confirms this common interest, whereby we briefed them on the most important services provided by DLD to real estate investors, with the aim of facilitating the process, enhancing their satisfaction and happiness, and providing an exceptional and highly efficient investment environment backed with innovative services.”

During the meeting, the Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management Sector at DLD organised an introductory tour to the ‘Cube Centre’ that provides an exceptional experience for real estate investors, saving their effort and time and fulfilling their investment choice through only one visit to only one location. During the tour, the delegation was also briefed on the various services relating to the eligibility of the residency visa provided to real estate investors.

business@khaleejtimes.com