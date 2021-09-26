- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Digital Boardroom - Need for Digitalization in Automotive Dealership world
The shift in automotive customer buying habits and expectations has unearthed some key challenges for traditional dealerships, with the potential to threaten their existence. The ever-expanding digital market has allowed customers to compare models at their leisure. Traditional applications use transactional approach limiting organizational capability to meet current customer expectations. Digital adoption is key to run a successful business especially in our rapidly changing environment. Digital Trends in the Automotive OEM & Dealer Business Industry The ways to abandon the existing legacy application and embrace digital transformation How to make significant changes to legacy sales strategies to compete in the digital world.
How Coupling a digital strategy with a robust in-store model can act as a differentiator The ways by which deep personalization of the car buying and car ownership process enables auto retailers to make their products stickier and create a loyal customer base. Khaleej Times in association with Intellisoft, AWS, and SAP organized a digital boardroom where C-level executives came together and discussed the need for digitization in automotive deal’ership world.