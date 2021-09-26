- EVENTS
Digital Boardroom: IT Leaders – Bank Insurance
Organizations across Qatar are accelerating their digital initiatives. They are adopting cloud-based applications to power their work-from-anywhere teams. But the move to the cloud doesn’t come without challenges. Insufficient migration capabilities, managing multi-cloud complexity, unpredictable application performance, and security continue to remain roadblocks to organizations as data moves back and forth between corporate networks and the cloud.
How can organizations handle these challenges? Khaleej Times in association with Nutanix & GBM organized a digital boardroom where C-level executives who are leading their banking & insurance organizations discussed the actions needed to build a resilient cloud infrastructure while running at peak performance.