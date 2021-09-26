- EVENTS
Digital Boardroom: Building a data center that will power all the healthcare IT workloads
Organizations across Saudi Arabia are accelerating their digital initiatives and the adoption of cloud-based applications to power their work-from-anywhere teams. But the move to the cloud doesn’t come without challenges. Insufficient migration capabilities, managing multi-cloud complexity, unpredictable application performance and security continue to remain roadblocks to organizations as data moves back and forth between corporate networks and the cloud.
How can organizations handle these challenges? Khaleej Times organized a digital boardroom where C-level executives who are leading their healthcare organizations discussed the actions needed to build a resilient cloud infrastructure while running at peak performance.