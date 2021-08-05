Dh7b of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

A total of 1,581 real estate and properties transactions were valued at Dh7 billion in total during the week ending August 5, 2021, according to the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD weekly report said that 91 plots were sold for Dh715.83 million, with 1,083 apartments and villas were sold for Dh2.53 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Me'Aisem First sold for Dh62 million, followed by a land that was sold for Dh40 million in Madinat Dubai Almelaheyah, and a land sold for Dh62 million in Me'Aisem First in third place.

Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid recorded the most transactions for this week by 18 sales transactions worth Dh275.76 million, followed by Jumeirah First with 15 sales transactions worth Dh153.34 million, and Nad Al Shiba First with 11 sales transactions worth Dh32 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for Dh508 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for Dh301 million in Burj Khalifa, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for Dh166 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was Dh4 billion, with the highest being a land in Palm Jumeirah, mortgaged for Dh930 million.

35 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh270 million.

Wam