Dewa installs 15 EV Green Charger stations at Expo 2020 Dubai
Dewa has installed five Green Chargers at each pavilion, enough to charge 30 electric vehicles simultaneously, in addition to two stations currently being built at the Expo office
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has installed 15 electric vehicle (EV) Green Charger stations at Expo 2020 Dubai’s pavilions: Opportunity; Sustainability and Mobility.
The Green Chargers will serve the electric vehicles visitors to the Expo. Dewa has installed five Green Chargers at each pavilion, enough to charge 30 electric vehicles simultaneously, in addition to two stations currently being built at the Expo office.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and chief executive of Dewa, said that installing 17 Green Charger stations at Expo 2020 Dubai is part of Dewa’s efforts to support the vision of the wise leadership to host the best edition of the Expo in Dubai. This also supports the Smart Dubai initiative launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world.
“As the Official Sustainable Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, Dewa has allocated Dh4.26 billion to support infrastructure projects for electricity and water networks at the exhibition, using the latest smart systems. It will also supply Expo 2020 Dubai with clean energy from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world,” added Al Tayer.
Dewa has installed over 300 Green Chargers across Dubai. It provides a free charging service at public charging stations for non-commercial EV owners registered in the Green Charger service until December 31, 2021.
