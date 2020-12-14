Developer offers 12-year UAE visa, business licence to investors
Al Hamra offers residency visa on purchase of ready-to-move-in home in Ras Al Khaimah.
A Ras Al Khaimah-based property developer is offering investors a 12-year UAE residency visa and a business licence when they purchase a ready-to-move-in seafront or golf-course view property in Al Hamra Village or Bab Al Bahr.
Al Hamra group has launched this deal in partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ).
The business licence will allow investors to undertake any of the hundreds of business activities as per the investor’s choice, an additional partner visa and a flexi-desk to conduct business.
Investors will also have the opportunity to make the payment over a five-year period with a 20 per cent upfront payment of the total value. The freehold home will be 100 per cent owned by the investor. Apartments in Al Hamra Village and Bab Al Bahr start at Dh292,000.
Investors can request a virtual walk-through of the picturesque residences and communities of Al Hamra.
The project is expected to offer an average internal rate of return (IRR) up to 8 per cent annually.
Benoy Kurien, Group CEO of Al Hamra, said: “The UAE is among the top places to live and work in the region, in addition to being ranked as one of the world’s most-preferred tourist destinations. With its vibrant expatriate community, which makes up around 80 per cent of the population, international investors feel instantly at home in the UAE. Further, the nation’s strategic geographical location, government support programmes, policy reforms, and infrastructure offers attractive opportunities for entrepreneurship and business growth.”
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
