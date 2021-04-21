DCT Abu Dhabi unveils Tourism Quality Standards and Licensing Framework

DCT Abu Dhabi is rolling out a pilot phase of the Framework across various tourism businesses in the emirate; after completion, the Department will implement the full Framework later this year

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the completion of the establishment of its fully-fledged Tourism Quality Standards and Licensing Framework, a comprehensive quality scheme which will be implemented across Abu Dhabi’s tourism products and services.

The initiative was developed to support the overall growth of the tourism sector by enhancing the visitor experience and creating a transparent business environment. The framework’s key objectives are to enhance transparency, increase demand, promote competitiveness and improve the overall quality of tourism in the emirate.

The Framework includes 10 distinct quality standards manuals which will be used by the different tourism products, attractions and services across the tourism sector, including amusement parks, live events, cultural sites and activities, and outdoor and adventures activities amongst others. The Framework and its manuals have been created in line with international best practices for tourism quality framework and licensing guidelines.

"The new Tourism Quality Standards and Licensing Framework is a comprehensive framework with key guidelines for quality, designed to support the development of the Emirate’s tourism sector,” said Nawal Rashid Al Hassani, executive director of Strategy and Planning Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi.

“By introducing the new Framework with its detailed manuals, we are encouraging touristic businesses to implement a minimum standard for quality, in line with international metrics. As we continue to build on our state-of-the-art tourism offerings, we are, in effect, elevating our standing as a world-class tourism destination underpinned by safety, and becoming an increasingly attractive option for local and international tourists,” Al Hassani said.

The Tourism Quality Standards Framework involved key inputs gathered from more than 80 international sources, as well as feedback and input from a number of stakeholders consultation sessions.

DCT Abu Dhabi is now rolling out a pilot phase of the Framework across various tourism businesses in the emirate. After completing the pilot phase, the Department will implement the full Framework later this year.

rohma@khaleejtimes.com