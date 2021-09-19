- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Partner content by KT Engage
Creative Zone Acquires Stake in Legal Firm Kayrouz and Associates
Dubai's largest business setup company, Creative Zone acquired a major stake in Kayrouz and Associates, a leading legal firm in the UAE and Lebanon.
Known for their entrepreneur-friendly initiatives and auxiliary business support solutions, this is yet another acquisition agreement of Creative Zone, as the company expands its portfolio across varied industries like digital, financial, recruitment, and technology sectors. Over the years, Creative Zone have invested or partnered with leading companies like Insurancemarket.ae, Telr, Microsoft, Bloovo, Lead Ventures, and other prominent players allowing startups in the region get access to all support services while continuing their business journey.
Commenting on the occasion was Creative Zone's Founder and Managing Partner, Steve Mayne "Clients are continuing to globalise and confront more-sophisticated technological, regulatory, and economic demands. As a result, their legal complications have also become more complex and volatile. With Kayrouz and Associates' technical expertise, international best practices and local knowledge, we are better equipped to support our clients with a much broader range of legal expertise."
In the fifteen years of their operation, Kayrouz and Associates have built a strong name in arbitration, litigation, and investigation. The company specialises in developing company policies, research, anticipate, and guard company against legal risks. Kayrouz also focuses on guiding managers to ensure companies are compliant ready, represent the company in legal proceedings (administrative boards, court trials etc.), draft and administer all contracts, and negotiate deals on the client's behalf.
"We are building a unique and exciting combination of consulting and legal advisory skills, and by having Creative Zone as a partner/investor, we are able to deliver legal services to entrepreneurs and start-up owners in a more focused and coherent way," said Pierre Kayrouz, Founder and CEO, Kayrouz and Associates
About Creative Zone:
Creative Zone is Dubai's largest and most trusted business setup advisory firm. Creative Zone's registration professionals have helped thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs and SMEs grow their businesses in the UAE since its launch by Mahesh Dalamal and Steve Mayne in 2010. The company was created with a simple yet revolutionary model for the UAE marketplace; to serve as a one-stop-shop, with flexible payment plans, for easy company incorporation. Creative Zone has now evolved to provide added business support services to create an ecosystem that helps entrepreneurs and SMEs to set up, sustain, and grow their businesses and contribute to the UAE's position as the global location of choice for company setup.
About Kayrouz and Associates:
Over the fifteen years of their operation, Kayrouz and Associates have gained a solid reputation and have differentiated themselves in arbitration, litigation, and investigation. The company specialises in developing company policies, researching, anticipating, and guarding companies against legal risks. Kayrouz also focuses on guiding managers to ensure companies are compliant ready, represents companies in legal proceedings (administrative boards, court trials etc.), drafts, administers all contracts, and negotiates deals on the client's behalf.
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.