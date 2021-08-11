Businesswomen are drivers of Sharjah's economic advancement: Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Sharjah Ruler, and chairperson of Nama Women Advancement Establishment (Nama), has lauded the role of businesswomen in Sharjah and commended their key contributions as drivers of the emirate’s economic advancement.

During a visit to the new headquarters of Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), the Nama chairperson said the passion, innovation and creative ideas of female business-owners and entrepreneurs has attracted sizeable investments, helped strengthen and diversify the local economy, and left a distinctive mark on Sharjah’s socioeconomic journey.

Sheikha Jawaher is a strong advocate for advancing and empowering women in academics, professions, the economy and society. Assessing the achievements made by Nama and SBWC during the first half of this year, Sheikha Jawaher lauded the achievements in implementing targeted projects and initiatives for women’s empowerment in various fields. She was also offered an overview of the entity’s future plans and strategies to further fuel the role of women in Sharjah’s economy via optimal investments in human capital and providing effective solutions for businesswomen in the emirate.

Addressing the Nama and SBWC teams, Sheikha Jawaher said: “In the course of overseeing your integrated efforts towards achieving a common goal, I have seen the tremendous results produced by the qualified cadres here who bring passion and purpose to work every day. You have all exceeded expectations in advancing the various services we provide to businesswomen and female entrepreneurs in Sharjah. I am proud of you all and trust that Nama’s mission and vision are in safe hands."

“The impact of women’s contributions to boosting local and national economic performance keeps intensifying, putting greater responsibility on all of us to keep improving the tools, mechanisms, training and support we provide the community of female business professionals to boldly face the challenges in their respective fields,” she said.

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi on her visit to the new HQ of Sharjah Business Women Council, a Nama affiliate, was accompanied by Reem BinKaram, Director of Nama, and Mariam bin Al Shaikh, acting manager of SBWC.

Reem BinKaram said: "This visit by Her Highness and the reviewing of our plans, efforts and achievements in the past year is a reflection of the guidance and support Sheikha Jawaher has always honoured us with. Since the beginning of our journey, Her Highness has been keen on overseeing the strategic plans and implementation mechanisms we have designed and developed to boost Sharjah’s professional environment for women.”

