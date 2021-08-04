Aramex to digitally transform customer experiences with Salesforce

Aramex on Wednesday announced that it will go live with Salesforce CRM, a customized digital solution from Salesforce.

The latest digital upgrade, Aramex’s largest in 2021, is set to fully transform and further enhance customer service levels by enriching customers experiences.

Innovative logistics and transportation solutions have grown in importance during the pandemic, with the global population including young, digitally-savvy Millennial and Generation Z shoppers increasingly comfortable with e-commerce platforms. In the GCC alone, the e-commerce market is expected to more than double from $24 billion in 2020 to $50 billion by 2025, according to a recent report by AT Kearney.

Supporting innovation in logistics and transportation to further improve its customer service levels, Aramex is digitally transforming with Salesforce’s Customer 360 platform to integrate marketing, sales, and customer service. As it seeks to address the evolving needs of the growing e-commerce market, through this digital upgrade Aramex will gain a holistic view of customers across its portals, apps, and social media to offer optimized solutions.

“To address the evolving needs of our customers and gain further market share in the growing e-commerce market, we needed to transform our traditional supply chain process,” said Mohammed Sleeq, chief digital officer of Aramex. “With the launch of Salesforce CRM, Aramex can create seamless and customizable solutions to optimize our customer journey and enhance the effectiveness of our end to end sales cycle. We also anticipate that it will increase our customer acquisition and demand generation capabilities.”

Aramex has designed and is executing on a digital transformation roadmap as a key enabler for providing customer-centric solutions. The investment in technology will also support the company’s ambitions of consolidating its leadership position in core markets including the GCC and gaining further market share across its other geographies.

“Aramex is a data-driven organization. We use data to improve customer experiences and customer engagements,” added Sleeq. “Aramex not only moves packages across continents and countries, we move consumer buyer trends and last mile preferences, and we need to dive deeply to understand those behaviors and work backwards in order to continually enhance our services and boost operational efficiencies.”

In its digital transformation roadmap, Aramex will use Tableau software to unify customer data from different channels, visualize the data, and enhance customer engagement. Aramex has also established a machine learning practice to embed data-driven customer insights within its daily operational capacities and processes.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Aramex shows how logistics and transportation firms can digitally transform and unleash their data to optimize customer experiences, operations, and business competitiveness,” said Thierry Nicault, area vice president – Middle East and North Africa, Salesforce. “Data is the starting point of any customer engagement, and data will power Aramex’s innovations in customer experiences during the pandemic and beyond.”

