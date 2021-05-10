Arada unveils Nasma Central community centre for Al Suyouh district

Key features of Nasma Central Park include sporting facilities, lush green spaces and 15-metre manmade hill

Arada is preparing to launch Nasma Central, the new lifestyle hub at its Nasma Residences community in Sharjah, in time for this year’s Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

Nasma Central, which will also serve the surrounding Al Suyouh district and other neighbouring areas in Sharjah, will provide a range of retail and dining outlets, as well as a beautifully designed destination park with a host of leisure and sporting facilities.

Both Nasma Central and Nasma Central Park will be open to welcome visitors from the first day of the Eid holiday this week. A busy programme of safe and socially distanced family-friendly events and activations will take place between 6pm and 11pm on each day of Eid, with a spectacular firework display also scheduled for 8pm daily.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, chairman of Arada, said: “Nasma Central sits at the heart of one of Sharjah’s most desirable residential projects, and is where the Nasma Residences community connects to a wide array of lifestyle, leisure and sporting offerings. This prominent attraction is in line with Sharjah’s commitment to providing safe and family-friendly destinations for residents and visitors."

He added: “The delivery of this project also fulfils our promise to buyers to provide them with well-designed homes surrounded by world-class facilities at a reasonable cost and will also serve to increase the value of every house at Nasma Residences.”

At 55,000 square feet in size, Nasma Central is designed to provide both residents of the community, as well visitors from the surrounding area, with access to shops, cafes and services that provide all their daily needs. Nasma Central has been designed to overlook the park, creating semi-open public spaces that act as meeting places and activity areas for visitors.

The centre is anchored by a Spinneys supermarket, which will focus on fresh products with a selection specifically tailored for local requirements. Also based at Nasma Central is a Starbucks drive-thru, a Bath & Body Works outlet, a Health First pharmacy, a Doc Barnet barber shop, Vanilla Rose Café, Techno Dry Clean, confectionary store Melty and British Orchard Nursery.

New brands to open at Nasma Central include new café concept Origins Koffee Lab and Kitchen and Wellfit, a sports club that boasts two separate gyms for men and women, personal training, group studio classes and a swimming pool.

Located adjacent to Nasma Central is the 450,000 square foot Nasma Central Park, which contains a 5-a-side football pitch, basketball court, tennis court and outdoor gym, as well as a cycling and jogging track. The centrepiece of Nasma Central Park is a manmade hill 15 metres in height, which features a path rotating around the hill to its summit offering impressive views of Nasma Residences and the nearby Sharjah Mosque.

Featuring over 1,100 homes, Nasma Residences is a fully integrated community, including an international school, a mosque and two smaller neighbourhood parks, as well as Nasma Central and Nasma Central Park. Nasma Residences has excellent connectivity with Dubai and the rest of the Northern Emirates and is located just minutes away from Arada’s new forested community project Masaar, the upcoming Sharjah Botanical Garden, Tilal City and the new Sharjah Convention Centre.

