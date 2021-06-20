Arab Health 2021 to highlight transformation of healthcare post pandemic

More than 20,000 healthcare, laboratory and trade professionals are expected to attend the Arab Health and Medlab Middle East live, in-person events, with many more joining online

The future of healthcare and how it has transformed due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be showcased in Dubai at the Arab Health 2021 exhibition, starting Monday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Co-located with Medlab Middle East, the two events will welcome healthcare and trade professionals from over 150 countries and will take place from June 21 to June 24, 2021. Held under the show theme of ‘United by business, driving the industry forward’, the co-located events will reinvigorate the healthcare sector following the challenges of the pandemic by building on the Dh3.7 billion worth of business deals done at the 2020 edition of the show, a year-on-year increase of 3.7 per cent.

Wouter Molman, EVP for Informa Markets, said: “Arab Health and Medlab Middle East have been instrumental in supporting the UAE’s ambitions to become a healthcare hub for trade and business. The opportunity to host a physical event is testament to the UAE Government’s vaccination strategy, while also underscoring the appetite of those from the healthcare industry to come together to network, discuss the industry's future, and do business.”

“The past 18 months have been difficult for everyone from both a personal and business perspective; however, the healthcare industry has worked tirelessly to overcome these challenges, and we are thankful to everyone who has contributed to steering us out of the pandemic. We now look to the future with renewed optimism thanks to the advances that have been made within the sector,” added Molman

More than 20,000 healthcare, laboratory and trade professionals are expected to attend the Arab Health and Medlab Middle East live, in-person events, with many more joining online. Both shows this year have incorporated a hybrid event format with a two-month online event campaign that has provided AI matchmaking and industry-specific content to thousands of international participants, all while supporting visitors locally to schedule face-to-face meetings at the live, in-person shows.

Arab Health, now in its 46th year, is expected to host over 1,500 exhibitors from 62 countries and 20 dedicated country pavilions, including Germany, South Korea, France, the USA and Italy. Throughout the show, innovation and technology will be a key theme, with leaders in the field, including Canon and Philips showcasing their latest product launches. The Arab Health start-up zone returns this year and will feature 13 local and international companies and a further eight healthcare start-ups will be on show courtesy of the Italian Trade Agency.

As part of the Arab Health Congress, more than 300 regional and international speakers and 3,000 delegates will participate in nine Continuing Medical Education (CME) and three non-accredited conferences. The focus will be on healthcare innovation, including Pharma and Drug Discovery, AI in Healthcare and Digital Health and Innovation.

