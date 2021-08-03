Anghami & Addmind to launch Anghami Lab in major cities
Music platform, Anghami, on Tuesday announced the launch of an innovative entertainment venue named ‘Anghami Lab’ in the heart of Dubai, which will combine both online and offline worlds, bridging digital and traditional entertainment to users.
Anghami has partnered with Addmind to launch the new concept in Dubai, which will open in Dubai in early 2022. Following the Dubai location, Anghami Lab will launch in Riyadh, Jeddah, Cairo, Beirut, and other global cities such as London, New York, and Los Angeles.
Anghami Lab will feature a lounge, stage and studio where creators can experiment by co-creating music inspired by both Arabic and international cultures to be performed in the venue. The resulting music will be made available exclusively on Anghami. The app itself will provide unique features complementing both experiences. The cuisine served at Anghami Lab will be a fusion of Arabic and International recipes, embodying the essence of Anghami and providing an international taste with an Arabic flavor.
“We are excited to partner with Addmind to create this unique, transformational experience for our users. Addmind is a leading expert in conceptualizing and operating hospitality spaces, and this is a great opportunity to further reinforce the value we provide digitally to be converged offline in a unique user-to-guest experience,” said Eddy Maroun, co-founder and CEO of Anghami.
Tony Habre, CEO of Addmind, said: “Anghami is more than just a streaming platform, they have elevated the value of the music industry in the Middle East as a whole – Anghami Lab is an amazing and unique concept that embodies our rich Arab culture with an international twist - which we are thrilled to bring to fruition and scale.”
Anghami recently announced that it expects to become a publicly traded company via a merger with Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc, a special purpose acquisition company.
