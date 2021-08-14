Aman posts highest H1 net profit in a decade
The company’s gross written premiums reached Dh137.5 million, recording double-digit growth of 17 per cent since December 2020
Dubai Islamic Insurance & Reinsurance Company, popularly known as Aman, on Saturday announced its highest first-half profit in a decade and attributed the record performance to the company’s board three-year growth strategy.
In a statement, the pioneering UAE takaful insurance provider, reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of Dh12 million for the first half of the year compared to Dh8.16 million in the same period last year, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 47 per cent. The company’s gross written premiums reached Dh137.5 million, recording double-digit growth of 17 per cent since December 2020, although market conditions remain challenging due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic.
Dr Saleh Al Hashemi, chairman of Aman’s board of directors, said, Aman’s first-half results are encouraging and confirm that the company’s three-year growth strategy is proving effective.
“With a strengthened board supported by an effective management team, we are confident that we can continue this strong growth trajectory while creating long-term value for our shareholders, policyholders and business partners,” he said.
Aman’s chief executive officer Jihad Faitrouni said the consistent growth trajectory and strong H1 performance demonstrate Aman’s operational excellence and continued progress in enhancing our product and service offerings.
“Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we remain focused on strengthening the balance sheet and driving business optimisation and digitisation initiatives in line with our board’s strategic vision,” he said.
In the second quarter, Aman announced the appointment of three new board members, including Ms Maha Khadem Khalfan Khadem Al Mheiri — Aman’s first female board member, Omran Mohammedsaleh Mahmood Hussain AlKhoori and Mohammed Ahmed Abdulla Mohammed Al Malik.
Last year, Aman embarked on an ambitious three-year strategy to strengthen its financial performance, expand its partner network and attract new customers and business partners. This was in line with the Board’s plan to optimize the investment portfolio to deliver returns for both policyholders and shareholders.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
SBWC mentoring UAE’s business women to...
In collaboration with 33Voices, Mashreq Bank, and Mastercard, SBWC... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Honor begins new journey to become premium...
Honor begins its thrilling new journey with the goal of becoming a... READ MORE
-
Business
Egyptian startups rev up
In the first half of 2021, VC investment in Egypt grew by 29 per cent ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Union Coop supplies 650 tonnes of fish in H1
The strategic locations of Union Coop branches spread across various... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE green pass: New protocols announced
A grace period of 30 days will be given to all those who have taken... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Visitors from green list, non-green destinations...
Till date, only UAE citizens and residents, and those who are... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Places of worship welcome increase in...
Easing restrictions and increase in capacity by authorities effective ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK cuts cost of Covid-19 tests for UAE, India...
Prices slashed following complaints over costs levied by private... READ MORE