Al Maya group director honoured for community service
Kamal Vachani has been representing India’s premier trade promotion council for past 22 years
Al Maya group director Kamal Vachani received the prestigious Vishwa Sindhi Divas Inspiring Leaders Award 2021 in Dubai.
Vachani received the award from Rajeev Shukla, vice-president of the BCCI, and K.C. Tyagi, general secretary and spokesperson of Janata Dal United. Joining them were Dr Bu Abdullah, chairman of Bu Abdullah Group, and Chandrashekhar Bhattia.
The accolade was given to Vachani, a long-time resident of the UAE, in recognition of his tireless work for community service.
He has been representing India’s premier trade promotion council, the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council, for the last 22 years. He is also chairman of the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
Al Maya is one of the leading and trusted supermarket chains in the UAE, with multi-format stores serving a sizeable number of customers for more than 38 years, enjoying a significant share of the UAE retail market.
