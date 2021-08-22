Ajman DED issues violations against 62 economic establishments

The Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED) has issued 62 violations against economic establishments that are not registered in the Real Beneficiary and which was recently approved by the Ministry of Economy.

The Real Beneficiary means the natural person who ultimately owns or controls the Legal Person, whether directly or through a chain of ownership or control or any other indirect means, and also the natural person on whose behalf the transactions are being conducted or who exercises ultimate control over a legal person.

In this context, Saud Sultan Al Shammari, director of Control and Consumer Protection Section, said that Ajman DED did not issue violations against any economic establishment as soon as the law was issued, but rather give a 30-day period to the establishments, and made 8,956 awareness visits with aim of educating license holders. "We were keen to provide information to all through the intensive media campaign on social media, emails, and text messages."

For his part, Hamad Khamis Al-Mahri, director of the Commercial Protection Section, said that the violations came after carrying out inspection campaigns, in which 16,595 establishments were warned. After the specified period had expired, the violations were issued against them, and the value of the violations amounted to Dh930,000. "On the other hand, we thank all establishments that committed to registering them in the Real Beneficiary, and their percentage is 85 per cent. The emirate of Ajman is included in the Ministry of Economy's Green List."

Al-Mahri stressed that Ajman DED is keen to educate the public through various means, and calls on the public to expedite the registration in the Real Beneficiary through the Department’s website.

