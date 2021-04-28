- EVENTS
Ajman Bank enters strategic agreement with Saudi German Hospitals Group
Ajman Bank has signed a strategic agreement with Saudi German Hospitals (SGH) Group that will benefit the uninsured family members of the bank’s employees by availing special discounts on medical services.
Present at the signing ceremony to formalize the contract was Hany Sabry, head of Investments and acting group head of Wholesale Banking of Ajman Bank and Dr. Reem Osman, CEO of Saudi German Hospital Group.
Hany Sabry said: “We are delighted to partner with Saudi German Hospital Group in this initiative and extremely grateful to them for their support. It will give uninsured family members of all Ajman bank employees access to high-quality health care at affordable rates. Missed health checkups and untreated issues can potentially become serious. Our aim is to encourage a better level of well-being among our team members as well as those dear to them which in turn will contribute to a relaxed, stress-free and happy workforce. It is all the more crucial in today’s challenging environment that requires solidarity with health institutions.”
Saudi German Hospitals Group offers a broad range of highly specialized services across its hospitals to support the needs of the communities they serve.
Dr. Reem Osman added: “In line with our aim to provide world-class, innovative and personalised healthcare services, we are proud to support Ajman Bank. Having a long-standing reputation as a world-class healthcare provider in the region, it is our mission to facilitate easy access to premium international medical services to as many people as possible and reinforces our commitment to the community.”
