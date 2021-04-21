African companies and investors explore key advantages of doing business in Dubai

Attendees learned about initiatives introduced by the government in recent years, which have enhanced Dubai’s value proposition among investors, companies and talent

As part of its efforts to promote Dubai as a global business hub, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry through its representative offices in Africa recently organised a webinar titled 'Moving to Dubai', which familiarised African companies and investors with the key advantages of doing business in the emirate.

The virtual event, attended by 160 participants, was hosted in cooperation with Dubai Tourism, Bizzmosis and Dubai Land Department. Speakers included Omar Khan, director of International Offices at Dubai Chamber; Stella Fubara-Obinwa – director of International Operations Dubai Tourism; Marianna Bulbuc - CEO and managing partner, Bizzmosis Business Groups; and Dr. Mahmoud El Burai - senior adviser, Dubai Land Department.

Presentations and speeches highlighted the importance of Dubai as a preferred destination for investors, businesses, entrepreneurs and specialised talent. During the webinar, participants learned about initiatives introduced by the government in recent years, including virtual work visas and 10-year and 5-year Golden Visas, the granting of UAE citizenship to select foreigners, and amendments to the country’s bankruptcy laws, among other business-friendly measures.

Omar Khan elaborated on Dubai’s vast competitive advantages, such as its strategic geographic location, world-class infrastructure, excellent logistics facilities, 100 per cent foreign ownership, investor-friendly regulatory environment and attractive free zones offering value-added services. He noted that such benefits, along with the business-friendly measures unveiled over the last few years, have boosted Dubai’s economic competitiveness and elevate its status as a global business hub.

Khan called on African investors to explore business opportunities in the Dubai market and leverage the emirate’s strategic position to boost their reach across the Middle East and Asia. He encouraged them to take advantage of the support and guidance offered by Dubai Chamber’s offices in Ethiopia, Mozambique, Ghana and Kenya.

Mahmoud El Burai, senior advisor at Dubai Land Department said: "Africa is a continent of limitless potential and a thriving hub for investors. At DLD, we are constantly striving to work on creating new partnership opportunities that would benefit investors, and through this seminar, we aimed to highlight the confidence in Dubai’s real estate environment in addition to the enormous investment benefits that the emirate provides in this field.”

“We always seek to participate in events that promote and highlight the attractive investment opportunities that investors can get in the Dubai real estate market, briefing them on the most important services provided by DLD to real estate investors, with the aim of facilitating the process, enhancing their satisfaction and happiness, and providing a competitive and highly efficient investment environment,” El Burai added.

business@khaleejtimes.com