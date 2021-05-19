Adnoc Invests $318m to connect Smart Wells at Bu Hasa

Over 50 per cent of the award value to flow back into the UAE’s economy under Adnoc’s ICV programme

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has announced an investment of up to $318 million (Dh1.16 billion) to connect newly drilled smart wells to the main production facilities at Bu Hasa, which will sustain production capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) at Adnoc’s largest onshore asset.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract has been awarded in two packages by Adnoc’s subsidiary, Adnoc Onshore. Package 1 is valued at up to $158.6 million and has been awarded to China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co, while Package 2, with a value of up to $159.1 million has been awarded to Robt Stone (ME). The duration of the contracts is three years, with the option of a two-year extension.

The EPC award follows a competitive tender process and will see over 50 per cent of the combined value of both awards flow back into the UAE economy under Adnoc’s In-Country Value (ICV) program, highlighting how Adnoc continues to prioritize ICV as it delivers on its 2030 strategy.

Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, Adnoc's Upstream executive director, said: “This EPC award demonstrates how Adnoc is leveraging advanced technologies, such as smart wells with state-of-the-art remote capabilities, to drive higher performance from our assets and resources, and to generate additional value. The award underpins our strategic objectives to expand production capacity and create a more profitable upstream business with over half of the contract value flowing back into the UAE’s economy, supporting local businesses and stimulating economic growth.”

The EPC contract will see up to 260 conventional and non-conventional smart wells installed, which enable remote operations. The installed tie-ins will be different from traditional tie-ins previously used by Adnoc Onshore, as the contractors will procure all required equipment on an upfront basis allowing for faster construction and well hand-over.

As part of the selection criteria for the award, Adnoc carefully considered the extent to which bidders would maximize ICV in the delivery of the project. This is a mechanism integrated into Adnoc’s tender evaluation process, aimed at nurturing new, local and international partnerships and business opportunities, fostering socio-economic growth, and creating job opportunities for UAE nationals. The successful bids prioritized UAE sources for materials, local suppliers, and workforce.

In 2018, Adnoc awarded a contract for the Bu Hasa Integrated Field Development Project (BUIFDP) to increase the production capacity of the asset to 650,000 bpd and sustain long-term production as part of its strategy to expand its crude oil production capacity to five million bpd by 2030. This new award builds on the substantial progress made to date and will enable ADNOC Onshore to unlock greater value from the asset.

The Bu Hasa asset is located 200 kilometers south of Abu Dhabi city. It is one of Adnoc’s oldest oil fields that have been producing since 1965.

