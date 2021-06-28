Adipec 2021 to reset energy agenda post pandemic

The 2021 edition of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (Adipec) will be a hybrid event, bringing together more than 150,000 energy professionals from over 60 countries, including senior policy-makers, influencers and energy industry thought leaders, both in-person and on-line.

Taking place in November, Adipec 2021 will provide registered delegates with the choice of either attending the event in-person, or accessing it digitally and on demand from wherever they are in the world.

Built around four key themes, Adipec will provide a forum for the global oil and gas industry to develop actionable strategies to address the need to balance post pandemic supply and demand, long-term energy consumption growth and the challenges and opportunities brought by the global energy transition. The four themes are: New market dynamics in a changing energy world; The new energy agenda; Building the energy company of the future - new business models and investment flows; and Transformational technologies.

In addition, for the first time, Adipec will also have a focus on hydrogen. Dmg events, organisers of the event, have added a Hydrogen Round Table to the event’s strategic conference programme which will also feature a number of other opportunities to discuss how hydrogen could deliver a clean, integrated and multi-sector systems approach to energy that could contribute to solving environmental issues and securing Net Zero energy.

And, in another first, Tayba Al Hashemi, CEO of Adnoc Sour Gas, an Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) operating company, has been appointed Chair of Adipec. Al Hashemi is the first woman appointed to the position.

“It is a singular honour to be the first woman to be appointed Chair of Adipec,” said Al Hashemi. “This year’s event takes on added significance as it comes at a critical time for the global oil and gas industry. It will be the first time our industry, which will be at the forefront of the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, will have had to opportunity to discuss the impact of the pandemic on energy markets and the many challenges and opportunities created by the accelerating energy transition.

“Adipec 2021 will be a powerful platform for industry stakeholders to showcase their recovery strategies, exchange knowledge on the latest innovations, demonstrate their advanced technology, strengthen and create new partnerships and conduct the business that will fast track recovery and lay the foundations for future success. It will set out the energy roadmap that will ensure future resilience and deliver sustainable value in the years ahead,” she said.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) and supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority, Adipec 2021 is scheduled to take place from November 15 -18, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

