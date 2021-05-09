Abu Dhabi remains popular destination for staycations despite travel restrictions

The wait time at the border has been vastly reduced since the lanes at the checkpoint were expanded, making it much quicker to travel into Abu Dhabi from the rest of the country

Abu Dhabi remains a popular destination for residents looking to enjoy a staycation, and bookings at various hotels and resorts remain strong, especially for the upcoming Eid break.

This is despite the travel restrictions that ask visitors to the emirate to show a negative Covid-19 test, hospitality experts told Khaleej Times.

“So far, it has not really impacted the flow of the bookings. As long as the guests are properly advised beforehand, the process can be effortless,” said Moustafa Sakr, area general manager of St. Regis Abu Dhabi, St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, and Al Wathba, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa.

Speaking about bookings in the days leading up to Eid, he said: “We anticipate the required and allowed capacity of bookings to all three of our hotels. So far, the hotels are enjoying a healthy number of bookings and flow. With that said, our hotels combine all of a desert resort and a sea resort escape. In terms of safety, we have been following all of the required measurements and restrictions, and our associates are well aware of cleanliness and safety requirements as directed by the WHO, DCT Abu Dhabi and Marriott International.”

Abdalla Almannaee, co-founder at PURA Eco-Retreat in Abu Dhabi, also offered his insights on how the Covid-19 pandemic had impacted the hospitality sector in Abu Dhabi. “We imagine that it has put some families off travelling to Abu Dhabi, however, as we are an adult-only retreat we haven’t directly suffered from this.”

In terms of costs, he noted that it has helped that the Covid-19 test prices have come down and that support programmes have been introduced for specific private sectors and by some employers. In addition, restrictions have been eased, particularly for those who have been vaccinated and continue to get regularly testing.

“Plus, and perhaps most significantly, the wait time at the border has been vastly reduced since the lanes at the checkpoint were expanded, making it much quicker to travel into Abu Dhabi from the rest of the country. Overall, the process has been vastly improved over the last few months, and it’s gradually getting easier for people from other emirates to come and experience our fantastic resort,” he said.

Like Sakr, he said that the resort expects to see a rush around Eid, particularly as it over a long weekend. “Here at PURA, we offer something totally unique; there’s nowhere else really like it in the UAE. Our peaceful, natural environment has really worked to our advantage; people find immersing themselves in nature calming and therapeutic, and our recent success has been testament to that.”

Asked about the growing popularity of domestic tourism in the wake of the pandemic, Sakr said that 2020 was not an easy year for anyone in the industry. “However, with all negative things, there comes a positive as well. Domestic travelling did grow in the UAE and also in Abu Dhabi. Same time last year, we saw a preference for domestic escapes. It was great to see the local community discovering the hotels and destination of Abu Dhabi, while historically they would travel to other destinations abroad.”

“We have a fantastic collection of brands complimenting each other in different parts of the city that are similar to other key cities, offering different lifestyle options,” he added. “Staycations have grown compared to previous years. I would say that workations did remain at similar levels to last year as a lot of people still had to work from home.”

Almannaee believes that domestic tourism will continue to prosper in the near future because residents feel safe in the UAE due to the high vaccination rate, proper Covid procedures and the easy access to healthcare and PCR testing facilities.

“Many other countries have not handled the pandemic so efficiently, and therefore these services are not available in most other destinations,” he said. “Abu Dhabi is one of the safest cities in the world in every respect, and that also makes our retreat an appealing location for a getaway. With travel being restricted, people have been motivated to discover the hidden gems found on their doorstep, and really start to appreciate the natural beauty of the UAE and its varied and fascinating landscape.”

He added: “We’ve seen the trend for staycations pick up considerably over the last year, and people are also visiting as a place to work, too. With so many people now working from home, it can be quite refreshing to have a change of scenery and experience a different environment, all without travelling far from home. Being an adults-only resort means that we can guarantee visitors total peace and quiet whilst they work.”

rohma@khaleejtimes.com