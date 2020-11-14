A surprise wedding gift from Dr Datar for air crash victim's daughter
Dr Datar recently surprised the daughter of Rajeevan, a victim of the Air India crash, by sending her a wedding gift from Dubai.
Dr. Dhananjay (Jay) Datar, Chairman and Managing Director Al Adil Trading Co LLC, celebrates Diwali by extending his helping hand to those who are in need. He believes that it is the responsibility of each individual to take care of the less fortunate brethren.
Dr Datar, known for his numerous charitable activities, recently surprised Anusree, the daughter of Air India crash victim Rajeevan’s by providing an unexpected wedding gift from Dubai.
The Rs100,000 gift for Anusree was in addition to the Rs2 million aid he gave to the families of the 18 victims whose death was declared immediately after the accident. After receiving help from Dr Datar, the deceased’s family members held their first full-fledged Zoom meeting to thank him.
Dr Datar, popularly known as the Masala King, expressed the reason behind his desire to support them since most of the passengers were flying home after being stranded in the UAE due to various reasons including job loss and salary cut. This kind gesture from his side was much appreciated by the family members who thanked him for his generosity.
Nishi, wife of Rajeevan, thanked Dr Datar for his timely assistance and told her about Anusree’s wedding which was postponed after Rajeevan’s death. When he learned of the marriage, Dr Datar sent an additional 100,000 rupees to Rajeevan’s family.
Nishi and Anusree said they couldn’t find enough words to express their gratitude. “It is the benevolence of great men like Dr Datar that helps people like us live decent lives,” said Anusree.
