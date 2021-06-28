Sharjah's DSCD reinforces commitment to quality with four ISO certifications

DSCD applied for four ISO certifications, namely, the ISO 9001, which is the international standard for a quality management system.

Sharjah’s Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD) has recently crossed significant milestones along its journey of providing quality services to the emirate whilst meeting both customer and regulatory requirements, with its acquisition four ISO certifications.

The government department in Sharjah behind key surveys, including the Sharjah Census , the Emirati household survey ‘Tahdeeth’ and the recently announced survey on ‘Sharjah citizens’ view on wedding expenditure’, DSCD has been using world-class statistical expertise and data gathering systems to guide and fuel Sharjah Government’s human and infrastructure development strategies with real-time knowledge and statistical information.

DSCD applied for four ISO certifications, namely, the ISO 9001, which is the international standard for a quality management system (QMS); the ISO 27001, which requires an applicant to prove that their information security management systems are in compliance with the certification’s technological, operative, procedural, human and environmental benchmarks; the ISO 56001 Innovation Management System Guidance Standard – a tool that audit’s the applicant’s innovation efforts against the certification’s benchmark to validate their innovation services; and finally, the ISO 10004, which provides guidance for the definition and implementation of monitoring and measurement processes of customer satisfaction.

Commenting on DSCD’s success in being awarded these accreditations, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, chairman of DSCD, said: “The process to attain these internationally recognised best-practices certifications in across a variety of operational process, was rigorous to say the least, but DSCD’s thorough performance protocols led by the innovation and expertise of our staff and our uncompromising commitment to quality, propelled us towards the finish line. DSCD’s dedication to not only demonstrate its ability to consistently provide services that meet global standards in the statistical and data generation field, but to demonstrate our willingness to aim for continuous improvement are reflected in the certifications we have received.”

“Our emirate’s leadership has always acknowledged the importance of statistical data in guiding the development and advancement of societies and peoples, and these new achievements have offered DSCD’s senior leaders, researchers, surveyors and data gathering teams a fresh impetus to continue playing the roles that make them key contributors to Sharjah’s journey of comprehensive, human-centric, diversified and sustainable development,” he added.

