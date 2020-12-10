Al Maya Group to showcase Kashmiri saffron in UAE
Indian government-tagged product to be introduced at Al Maya supermarkets across UAE
After Kashmiri saffron was given a Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the government of India in May, Al Maya Group has announced that it is bringing the spice to the group’s supermarkets across the UAE.
Kashmiri saffron — the sweetest and most precious spice in the world — was inaugurated by Navin K. Choudhary, principal secretary for agriculture at the government of Jammu and Kashmir, and Dr Aman Puri, Consul-General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, along with other dignitaries from the region who are currently in the UAE for the two day UAE-India Food Security Summit 2020.
“We are super-excited to bring India’s saffron in the UAE, and it is more important to mention that we are delighted to introduce this at Al Maya Supermarkets across the UAE,” Kamal Vachani, group director of Al Maya Group, said in a release.
Kashmiri saffron is renowned globally for its antioxidant properties and is also used in cosmetics. Its unique characteristics are its longer and thicker stigmas, natural deep-red colour, high aroma and chemical-free processing. It is the only saffron in the world grown at an altitude of 1,600m to 1,800m AMSL (above mean sea level), which adds to its uniqueness and differentiates it from other saffron varieties available the world over.
“India’s saffron will be a great addition to our large portfolio of Indian products, and it will be in high demand among chefs to use it in premium-priced dishes,” added Vachani.
Saffron, also known as red gold, bestows super-luxury status that ensures the extra demand in the UAE market, he added.
In the Indian Subcontinent, saffron has many names: zafran in Urdu, kesar in Hindi, kong posh in Kashmiri and kungumapoo in Tamil. Growing saffron requires a lot of work, which is why it is one of the costliest spices in the world. The stigmas of the flower must be handpicked; stigmas obtained from 200 to 500 flowers equals one gram of saffron. Usually, there are only three stigmas in a flower.
Al Maya Group, the UAE-based business conglomerate, has more than 50 supermarkets in GCC countries in addition to other businesses.
Al Maya Group to showcase Kashmiri saffron in UAE
