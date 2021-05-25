$1b green ammonia plant to come up in Abu Dhabi's Kizad

The facility located in Kizad, will be powered by a dedicated 800-megawatt solar power plant within Kizad in the near future, with capacity of 100MW in phase 1

A $1-billion green ammonia production facility will be established in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (Kizad) targeting regional and international markets, it was announced on Tuesday.

Helios Industry, a privately-owned special project vehicle company, plans to invest more than Dh3.67 billion ($1 billion) in the construction of the facility over the coming years. Helios Industry aims to develop the facility with local and international partners in two phases and is projected to produce 200,000 tonnes of green ammonia from 40,000 tonnes of green hydrogen.

“The adoption of sustainability and green technology has gained significant traction within the GCC and greater Mena region over the past few years,” Abdullah Al Hameli, head of industrial cities and free zone cluster, Abu Dhabi Ports, said.

Al Hameli the facility will be one of the region’s first green ammonia plants with zero carbon emission.

“We are committed to the growth and success of our customers and strive to continue supporting responsible manufacturers who are helping bring about increased sustainability across industries, while simultaneously enhancing the level of green knowledge and awareness within the UAE.”

The plant will use solar power to electrolyse water and split molecules into hydrogen and oxygen. At peak capacity, 40,000 tonnes of the green hydrogen released in this process will be used to produce 200,000 tonnes of green ammonia.

M.K. Saiyed, managing director, Helios Industry, said the company is committed to pioneering investment and development efforts to produce sustainable and clean energy for the future in the UAE.

“Our project is an excellent illustration of our vision: to create, innovate, accelerate, and drive the transition to cleaner energy for a sustainable and better world.”

Upon completion, the plant is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by an excess of 600,000 tonnes annually, equivalent to the amount of pollution generated by roughly 140,000 vehicles.

This development comes a day after Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) announced building a world-scale ‘blue’ ammonia production facility in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi.

