Local businesses urged to adopt franchising as a strategy for global expansion

Dr Eesa Mohammed Bastaki, president of the University of Dubai, advises businesses while speaking at Arab Franchise Awards Ceremony in Dubai

Dr Eesa Mohammed Bastaki, president of the University of Dubai, speaking at Arab Franchise Awards Ceremony in Dubai. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 6:15 PM

Arab Franchise Awards held concurrently with Arab Franchise Expo event, which concluded in Dubai recently, recognised the excellence in the franchise industry of the Arab world announced the winners of 2022.

Franchise industry leaders filled the Pullman Creek Ballroom to celebrate 2022's top franchise entrepreneurs, leaders, and their legacy. The ceremony began with a keynote speech by the chief guest of the event Dr Eesa Mohammed Bastaki, president of the University of Dubai, about the latest insights into the importance of home-grown franchise brands and how these trends can influence the local economy.

“Made in UAE, sold globally’ is the main inspiration for Dr Eesa Mohammed Bastaki, a passionate Emirati professor and a recipient of the highest award in the UAE in the field of science. Local brands have more opportunities to discover their potential client’s needs, preferences, and what their competitors lack. This allows them to meet their customers' needs every single time. They increase employment. Starting a new business has a big impact on job creation within your city,” he added.

Arab Franchise Expo 2022 concluded on a strong note as global and local franchise companies have signed new deals and partnerships during the one-day expo.

The Franchise business and awards event, centered on franchise industry, was organised by Arab Business Media Group and the event, which was held at Dubai Pullman Creek convention Centre brought together 100 brands and 60 Franchise companies and participants from more than 20 countries.

The success of the show has led organisers to aim for an even bigger event next year.

Chairman of Arab Franchise Expo, Khaled Al Maeena said the immense response to the Arab Franchise Expo and Awards has prompted us to target for over more franchise brands for the next year’s event, covering fifteen sectors in multiple cities in the Arab countries and a grand event in London to make sure home grown brands from Arab countries gain global exposure.

Among the brands that attracted interest included local F&B companies such as London-based Chaiiwala of London, Jeddah-based Raydan Arabic Restaurant, Barns Café of Saudi Arabia, Tea break café of UAE, Ice-cream lab of UAE, Artisan Bakers of UAE, among others.

The region’s premier franchise business show helped businesses from across the world forge partnerships with more than Dh120 million of deals generated at the Arab Franchise Expo, Dubai.

“As one of the UAE’s best and most recognized brands Adnoc Distribution has expanded its business year on year and has a growth strategy both in the UAE and the broader GCC region and we are aggressively planning major expansions in the region from 2023,” said head of Franchising at Adnoc Distribution Vikram Noronha.

“We are offering franchisees to a series of select investors and support them through the creation of a dedicated team of professionals who really understand the market and how to drive sales”, he added.

Simon Cooper, international marketing director, Chaiiwala of London, said: “This event has taken us closer to our goal of making us a global brand by expanding into Arab countries through franchising, and positioning ourselves as the world’s best tea brand.”

Among the winners was Reza Food Services Company, which is one of the largest developers of Mcdonald's in the region. The company won the 'Corporate Hall of Fame Franchise Award’.

Fawaz Danish, President and Group CEO of Budget Saudi Arabia, won 'Franchise Leader of the Year’.

Galadari Ice-Creams Company, won the Franchise developer award outside the US.

Al Hokair Group won 'Franchise Brand of the Year – Hospitality Category'.

Adnoc Distribution won the 'Franchise Brand of the Year' award. Bird and Bird of the UK won the 'Best Franchise Law Firm' award.

T. K. Khaleel of Bakemart and Gaurav Marya of Franchise India won the 'Lifetime Achievement Awards' for their contribution to the franchise industry.

Barns Coffee operator won the 'Best Homegrown Cafe' award and Chaiiwala of London Ltd won 'International Franchise Year of the Year', among other companies.

Franway of Saudi Arabia and Emtiyz of UAE won the Franchise Consultancy firm of the Year awards. Meals N More won the most Innovative Franchise of the year award.

Auto detailing company, Green Shine won the “Green Franchise of the year” award. Raydan Food company and Barns café of Saudi Arabia won the best Restaurant and café Awards, respectively.

— business@khaleejtimes.com