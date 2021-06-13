Lithuania aims to boost multiple sectors at Dubai Expo 2020

Lithuania to focus on the latest technologies, circular economy, renewable energy, and other modern solutions. — Supplied photo

The Lithuanian pavilion is in the Sustainability district of the Expo.

Lithuania seeks to further develop its international relations in the economic, scientific, and cultural sectors at the Dubai Expo 2020, a senior official said.

“Our pavilion represents a fusion of traditional and modern architecture. Through various activities in the pavilion and outside of it, we will aim to focus on the latest technologies, circular economy, renewable energy, and other modern solutions created in Lithuania,” Austeja Brasiunaite, Project Manager of the Lithuanian pavilion at the Expo, told Khaleej Times.

With a population of a little under three million, Lithuania lies on the eastern shore of the Baltic Sea. It has participated in all editions of the World Expo since it regained its independence during the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1990.

"We are ambitious and always try to be few steps ahead of others in the focus areas we pursue," she added.

“We are ambitious and always try to be few steps ahead of others in the focus areas we pursue, “she added

The country has lined up several activities during the six-month Expo. “ Lithuania’s event calendar is filling up, starting with events inside the pavilion itself: small scope music and artistic performances, business and scientific conferences, various sector business-to-business meetings, food tasting sessions, start-ups and innovation presentations,” Brasiunaite said.

“Outside of the pavilion, forums, presentations, cultural and music performances are being planned. The biggest and most impressive concert is planned for October 22, 2021 — our National Day at the Expo. We plan to present a symphonic orchestra with talented opera singers and a worldwide known Lithuanian DJ. It will be a music fusion — starting from classical opera pieces and moving to electronic music. It will be a day to remember,” she added.

Designed by Lithuanian architect firm Baukas, the construction of the two-floor pavilion named Openarium is now complete. The installation phase is now on.

“Our pavilion aims to represent Lithuania as a country that is open to creativity, sustainability, and innovation. It will attract visitors’ attention by its impressive wooden structure at the entrance, decorated with colourful window shutters with traditional motifs,” Brasiunaite said.

"The greatest show in the world will be an excellent playground to show our biotechnology, start-ups, laser, renewable energy, manufacturing field and other key sectors," she added.