LEPAS unveils the future of 'Elegant Living' during global brand debut

A comprehensive framework built on the philosophy of understanding and serving people

The 2025 Chery International User Summit in China offered a global showcase into three bold expressions of LEPAS, Chery Group’s new premium mobility brand. These included the debut of LEPAS DAY, the unveiling of the world’s first Elegant Lifestyle House, and the introduction of its new design philosophy, Spatial Aesthetics. Together, these innovations reflect LEPAS’s belief that technology and design can move beyond engineering to become part of a richer, more human lifestyle experience.

Elegant living, redefined

The Elegant Lifestyle House made its official debut during the summit as the world’s first lifestyle space dedicated to the LEPAS philosophy. Presented in the form of a miniature community, it brings the brand’s values of beauty, emotion and innovation into everyday life, and is set to be expanded across the global dealership network.

Blending automotive design with home aesthetics, the Elegant Lifestyle House features three immersive zones: Leopard Shadow Window, Slow Living Corner Café, and Colour & Art District, bringing together elements of fashion, art, home décor and nature.

Within this space, the LEPAS L8, L6, and L4 are seamlessly integrated into the rhythms of daily life. Here, the automobile becomes more than a vehicle – it is an integral part of the community’s lifestyle and culture, embodying the modern pursuit of elegance.

The art of space and emotion

At the Summit, LEPAS also revealed its design language of Spatial Aesthetics, showcased through its flagship L8 SUV which fuses generous space, elegant design and graceful style to deliver a new experience in elegant mobility.

As automobiles move from means of transportation to mobile living spaces, users’ expectations have extended far beyond performance. Embodying the ‘Elegant Life’ philosophy, the LEPAS L8 integrates the brand’s signature “Leopard Aesthetic” design language with advanced new energy technologies. Its dynamic, tension-filled exterior and delicately crafted interior reflect a perfect balance between comfort and functionality.

With its harmonious proportions and versatile cabin layout, the LEPAS L8 seamlessly adapts to diverse scenarios – from solo drives to family trips, from daily commutes to weekend getaways – meeting users’ varied needs for an elegant life.

LEPAS DAY: A global declaration of ‘Elegant Technology’

During the Summit, Chery Group also hosted LEPAS DAY, marking the official beginning of the brand’s global journey. The event unfolded as an immersive cultural and artistic showcase blending technology, humanity and art to express the brand’s distinctive Leopard Aesthetics through vivid installations and tactile design. Guests were invited to feel the essence of elegant living, not just observe it.

At the heart of LEPAS DAY, the brand revealed its Elegant Technology System – a comprehensive framework built on the philosophy of “understanding and serving people,” encompassing new-generation platforms, new energy innovation, holistic safety and intelligent cockpit design. LEPAS DAY redefined technology as a bridge between composure, confidence and grace – a celebration of how elegance can move the world forward.