Lepas L8 arrives in the UAE with personality, inside and out

Chery Group's new marque, enters the market with the L8, its flagship plug-in hybrid SUV, which offers a combined range of over 1,300km

Hybrid vehicles are having a moment. Unfortunately, so is sameness in design. Smooth shapes. Sleek proportions. The “safe” choice.

But this is a region that responds to confidence, and a new generation of drivers is paying closer attention to design. Lepas, Chery Group’s new marque, enters the market with the L8, its flagship plug-in hybrid SUV, which offers a combined range of over 1,300km. While others may have chosen to follow the usual template, the L8 shows up with bolder colour choices and lighting that gives it a clear signature after dark, the kind that matters when you’re pulling up at a swanky hotel in Downtown.

What Lepas describes as ‘Leopard Aesthetics’ is a look that balances elegance with muscle. The reference is less about literal inspiration and more about the feeling of controlled movement. Up front, the shape is sculpted and focused, with a grille treatment that gains depth as the light changes. Semi-flush door handles keep the profile clean and uninterrupted.

The details do the heavy lifting. ‘Hunter Light’ LED headlights give the L8 a crisp look up front, matched by traverse LED taillights and diamond-triangle detailing at the rear. In Norway Forest Green, the seven-layer paint finish brings a richer, more layered effect. In bright sun, it reads clean and dimensional. At night, it shifts into a darker, more polished tone.

Inside, the cabin is built to feel calm and composed. NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) engineering helps block out the outside, and it is paired with a high-fidelity audio system (great for those long drives from Abu Dhabi to Dubai). Built on a 2,800mm wheelbase, the L8 makes smart use of its footprint, with a 66.5 per cent space utilisation rate that translates into a lighter, more open feel for both driver and passengers. A wide panoramic sunroof adds to that sense of airiness, bringing natural light in during the day and opening up the view at night.

Comfort is taken seriously in the seats. Up front, they offer eight-point massage, ventilation, and heating for daily driving as well as longer trips. In the rear, passengers get 970mm of legroom and seatbacks that recline up to 122 degrees, turning the back row into a genuinely comfortable place to spend time.

The same attention to detail is reflected in the way thoughtful touches have been added in. With 47 storage spaces and 11 ‘Magic Hooks,’ the Lepas L8 gives you places to put the things that normally end up rolling around in the back. A rear folding table adds another layer of practicality, useful for everything from a quick coffee stop to catching up on messages between meetings.

As the flagship new SUV from Lepas, the L8 shows its personality in the places that matter. It delivers the visual appeal people notice immediately, then backs it up with a well-rounded cabin experience. The result is an SUV that keeps earning its place.