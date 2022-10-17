Lebanese pound hits new record low

The retail arm of Aster DM Healthcare has entered into a long-term joint venture agreement with Al Hokair Holding Group to setup and operate pharmacies in Saudi Arabia
The Lebanese pound’s market value hit a record low against the dollar Monday, as the cash-strapped country plunges further into financial and political turmoil three years after its economy collapsed.
The pound sank further as the country, led by a caretaker government, heads into presidential elections next month with a divided parliament that has repeatedly failed to reach a consensus on a new leader.
The pound’s market value fell to over 40,000 to the greenback, according to money exchangers who spoke to AFP, after it had stabilised at around 38,000 for weeks.
The Lebanese pound has been officially pegged at 1,507 to the dollar since 1997, a rate that has not reflected its true market value for years as the currency has been in free fall, with multiple parallel exchange rates coexisting.
After years of economic mismanagement and endemic corruption, Lebanon sunk into an unprecedented financial crisis in late 2019, dubbed by the World Bank as one of the world’s worst in recent history.
The crisis has pushed most Lebanese into poverty, while talks with the International Monetary Fund to unlock billions of dollars in loans have stalled as Lebanese leaders have been unable to enact most reforms demanded by the lender and donor countries.
“If the pound continues to collapse, it is quite simply because there is no global reform plan,” said analyst Michel Fayad.
The new low also coincides with weeks of partial bank closures after a wave of exasperated depositors staged hold-ups at their own banks to demand access to their savings, frozen for years. — AFP
International Holding Company subsidiary sings a joint venture with Dutch company to combine the best maritime talent in the industry and help position the UAE as the industry centre of excellence
The health agency thanked the United Arab Emirates for its powerful commitment to improving the delivery of quality health services in Palestine
Consumer spending is back on track as the economy recovers and more jobs and growth opportunities come up
The agreement came within the framework of the NAFIS program, the federal initiative that aims to raise the competitiveness of Emirati citizens and provide them with job opportunities in the private sector
Analysts and energy experts see volatile oil market in near future and said crude prices will fluctuate on geopolitical tensions, Russia-Ukraine crisis and potentially tight supply due to US refinery maintenance
The agreement in principle, reached between IMF staff and Tunisian authorities meeting this week in Washington, still requires the approval of the fund’s board, which is scheduled to discuss the matter in December.
PIF has changed the unit’s name to the Golden Lattice Investment Company, a statement posted on the Saudi stock exchange said, which will become the holding company in charge of the sale of Zain KSA’s towers infrastructure units