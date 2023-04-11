Leading the charge to a sustainable future

‘The Journey to Net Zero’ Returns for Its Second Edition

A panel discussion at The Journey to Net Zero event last year. - KT file

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 5:30 PM

Climate change is not an issue that can be deferred to the future. It demands immediate attention and concerted effort to be addressed through global collaboration and innovation.

In response to this urgent need, The Journey to Net Zero event by Khaleej Times is set to return for its second edition in June 2023. This one-day event will bring together government and industry leaders from the Middle East and around the world to analyze critical trends shaping the energy sector, drive innovations that will forge new pathways in the transition to net zero, and build partnerships that will make energy accessible, secure, and affordable for all.

The second edition comes at a pivotal moment for the industry and the region — just some months away from COP28 — an important dialogue around Middle East’s contributions to the global energy transition and shines a spotlight on the region’s ongoing decarbonization efforts. The Journey to Net Zero Forum, based on the theme of ‘Charting the Course for a Sustainable Future’, will bring together some of the world’s foremost thinkers on what it takes to accelerate and expand the net zero transition. The event will address critical topics such as Cop28 and beyond, net zero and business, circular economy, renewable energy, smart energy, climate change and the future of transportation, climate finance and more.

Nilesh Devadia, Director Business Development at Khaleej Times, emphasises the critical role that COP28 and ‘The Journey to Net Zero’ will play in building a sustainable future. He said: “The urgency of climate action has never been greater.” The event is designed to bring together a community of solvers working together to build trust across the net-zero ecosystem to deliver sustained outcomes that will make a positive difference in the world.

‘The Journey to Net Zero’ event is open to business executives, investors, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and campaigners who want to explore how to navigate the defining economic, political, and technological trends of our time. The event offers an opportunity to discuss challenges on the path to becoming net-zero, best practices for sustainability, and solutions moving forward to help heal the climate crisis. Interested parties can visit the website to register and learn more about the event.

Business executives, investors, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and campaigners are urged to join The Journey to Net Zero to explore how to navigate the defining economic, political, and technological trend of the age.