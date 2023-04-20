Leading franchising solutions firm sets up global HQ in Dubai

Sharjah Islamic Bank’s operating profit increased by 32% and net profit by 25% for the first quarter of 2023
FranGlobal, Asia’s leading franchising solutions firm, is now expanding globally with their new headquarters in Dubai. The firm has a reputation for working with various top global corporations helping them to enter and expand in Asia and Gulf countries.
The firm has already added over 96 largescale UAE homegrown names to its portfolio is the short while of its expansion to Dubai. The firm is already in talks with local business authorities like Dubai Chamber of Commerce to facilitate knowledge about franchising in order to drive expansion.
“FranGlobal is well-positioned to launch our services in dynamic markets like Dubai which play a crucial role in helping businesses become compliant to the thriving market that is the Middle East,” says Gaurav Marya, founder of FranGlobal. “We are consistently in the process of collaborating and building relations with local entities to help us target and execute successful expansion of brands. We have already got Puranmal on board which is a popular authentic Indian food and sweet brand originating here in the UAE. With our strategy and current operations, we are currently in the process of bringing over 30 well-known global brands to the UAE, resulting in over Dh20 million in business transactions during 2023 and 2024,” Marya added
With over two decades of experience taking brands to and from Asia to the world, the firm is associated envisions enabling start-ups to compete more effectively by providing market understanding, operation expansion and growth programmes.
FranGlobal has been instrumental in taking the street food concept Döner & Gyros from UAE to India; and has expanded from just 5 stores in 2008 to over 150 stores globally and has become a local favorite in all markets. The brand originates from the streets of Berlin and Chicago and is a fresh take on street food; all about iconic sandwiches and doners.
The firm said it will investing and expanding in the Middle East and especially the UAE market. By having a local presence, this enables them to provide quality sales and support services and business solutions for homegrown brands, through partnerships with local and Emirati institutions to facilitate more thriving business in the region.
