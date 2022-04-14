Lazor eyes 10% market share in Mena smart watch category

Seokpyo Yang, CEO, Lazor. — Supplied photo

The company is also keen to tap five per cent market share in headphones category in the market.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 3:05 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 3:08 PM

The consumer electronics brand Lazor, a business-to-business and consumer smart manufacturing company, has announced its plans to capture 10 per cent market share in smart watch category in the Middle East & North Africa (Mena) region.

Seokpyo Yang, CEO, Lazor, in Dubai, said his company is also keen to tap five per cent market share in headphones category in the market.

Yang echoed that he sees a huge potential in the UAE market, adding that his company is planning to open its regional headquarters in Dubai.

“The main idea behind our expansion strategy into Mena region is to upscale the tech ecosystem and take innovation to the next level as the brand constantly delivers value to the industry and society at large,” Yang added.

“The expansion also coincided with six-month-long exposition, Expo 2020 Dubai staged under the theme, "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future" and which defied the tremendous challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, delivering a resounding success.”

Yang echoed that after having spent over two decades in Samsung Electronics and later on serving Eros, Dubai has been his dream destination for any consumer electronics brand with so much diversity.

He added, “Dubai is one of the fastest growing cities in the world in terms of population, it has a world class infrastructure, booming tourism, strong & transparent regulations and no other city in the world offers so much variety in consumer electronics as this city.”

Regarding UAE operations of the company, Yang elaborated that his company is already operating in the UAE market since last month having a distribution agreement with one of the leading partners Task Mi.

“We are also keen to team up with the partners in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman and Jordan,” Yang concluded. — business@khaleejtimes.com