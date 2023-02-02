Lavazza seeks to consolidate premium position in coffee chain

Continuing demand for the beverage is expected to boost company fortunes

Founded in Turin in 1895, Lavazza is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene and one of the main companies present in the Middle East. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 4:37 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 4:39 PM

Coffee imports by the UAE rose 249 per cent between 2008 and 2019, according to a recent report.

Across the wider Middle East and Africa, $7.5 billion is generated in coffee revenues out of a global figure of $107.93 billion, data from Stellar Market Research showed.

Coffee is one of the most popular and among the most consumed beverages worldwide with 3 billion cups consumed each day, Stellar data showed in a report on the Middle East and Africa coffee market.

In the last 50 years, the market grew by about 190 per cent from 57.9 to 166.5 million bags – and it is further expected to grow annually by 7.64 per cent by 2025.

Two main drivers of this growing demand for high-quality coffee are demography and cultural transformation. The latter is mainly characterized by a progressive spread of espresso-based beverages. At the same time, the growth of coffee shops has played a crucial role, confirming that coffee is a window to connect with other people, rather than just a simple beverage.

Emanuele De Marchi, Marketing Coordinator Central Europe, Middle East, Africa at Lavazza. - Supplied photo

“The Middle East, particularly the UAE as one of the fastest growing coffee markets in the world, holds endless potential for Lavazza particularly. The consumers tastes are evolving and they’re on the look out for high quality coffee," said Emanuele De Marchi, Marketing Coordinator Central Europe, Middle East, Africa at Lavazza.

Apart from being served in thousands of cafés and restaurants across the region, Lavazza also invests in the training and preparation of baristas in the UAE. In October 2022, Lavazza organised its first “Barista challenge” in the region. Over 100 baristas from the country participated in the contest and the 3 most skilled ones were awarded “the top baristas in the UAE” title.

This clearly confirms the crucial role played by HoReCa (hotel, restaurant and catering) segment with the strategic path of the brand in the region. While remaining loyal to its core values and Italian heritage, Lavazza’s aim is to cater and meet the needs of all consumers. To do so, it offers multiple coffee solutions within the retail and HoReCa segments — from beans to ground, going through capsules. In September 2022, the new aluminum capsules compatible with Nespresso Original machines were launched.

The UAE is expected to grow at a fast pace thanks to several growing trends, like the penetration of premium coffee shops and high demand for cold brew over iced coffee. Nearly 90 per cent of people are willing to pay a premium price for a cold brew coffee, Lavazza officials say. Another fast-growing trend in the Middle East, is the interest towards premium, healthy coffee, they note.