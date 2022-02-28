Last Hopium to innovate hotel sector: Habtoor Al Habtoor

by Sandhya D'Mello Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 3:49 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 5:02 PM

Last Hopium will be innovating the hotel sector through ‘my connections’ to the hospitality sector, said Habtoor Al Habtoor, founder, and owner, Last Hopium.

Last Hopium is a non-fungible token (NFT) project with 10,000 unique digital avatars designed by the acclaimed artist Noxx. Holders. Habtoor Al Habtoor entered into a partnership with Luna PR, a crypto PR, and marketing agency, recently and the project will start with a launch of an exclusive NFT Collection soon.

“We have created a unique model and a first-ever seen for the hospitality sector, where the NFT holders can generate their own experience and either indulge in it or make a profit out of it,” said Al Habtoor.

The collection will feature 10,000 unique avatars designed by Noxx, an acclaimed artist, with experience in creating statuesque avatars for games, and NFTs. Reflecting the collection’s name, the digital assets will showcase 3D renderings of unique characters - each one will be a 1/1 edition, making them one-of-a-kind pieces.

Luna PR — a crypto PR and marketing agency based in Dubai — specialises in the marketing and PR operations for companies involved in the crypto and blockchain industry.

“The crypto industry has seen massive growth. Not just in market cap and token prices, but also in use cases. We always knew the potential applications for blockchain, and just like crypto, NFTs are another use case of this technology. The UAE is becoming the global hub for crypto and blockchain, a lot more people are becoming aware and interested in crypto and NFTs, therefore, it is natural for us to see massive growth in the region for NFT projects as they rise in popularity. Many conferences and events are held here in the region that is solely dedicated to this decentralised space, and we are excited to see this growing popularity, as we are very passionate about this space. This acceptance and attraction towards NFTs will lead toward blockchain mass adoption much quicker,” said Nikita Sachdev, founder, Luna PR.

“NFT technology is highly revolutionary and presents several use cases. While now we are seeing blockchain technology being used for purely digital art collectibles, the technology allows for so much more than that. NFTs will open the door to many opportunities in many different sectors like luxury goods and real estate, where title deeds can also be NFTs.” — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com