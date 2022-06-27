LADestate to tap luxury property sector in Dubai

LADestate was incorporated in the UK in July 2020 and we forayed into Dubai in February 2022.

Sam Ali, CEO and Founder of LADestate.

After having firmly entrenched itself in the UK market, LADestate, a leading realty firm, is set to foray into the cosmopolitan city of Dubai which is synonymous with the posh shopping malls, penthouses, and real estate activity as the city is returning fast to normal. This was stated by Sam Ali, CEO and Founder of LADestate.

He is planning expansion in the upcoming few months which includes foraying into the luxury real estate sector in Dubai.

“The Dubai real estate industry has experienced significant growth and changes over the past few years and it seems positive,” he added.

Speaking about Dubai property, Sam seems bullish about The World Islands Project and said, “Dubai is definitely on my map for expansion in the real estate sector in the coming period, and I strongly advise investors to follow in my footsteps.

“At LADestate our special focus is on projects that have huge potential in the near future.”

The World Islands Project was announced in the year 2003. The World Islands promised to be the next big thing in the luxury travel realm, with members of the global elite, including Richard Branson and the late Karl Lagerfeld, clamoring to have a piece of the action.

“We are looking at potential collaboration with Monaco Hotels for our World Islands project. We would like to express our admiration for Josef Kleindenst, Chairman, Kleindienst Group, who is a visionary behind The Heart of Europe project. At LADestate we express our interest to contribute to the legacy. And we are committed to the work that needs to be done. We seek excellence to exceed our clients, fans, business owners, and home owner’s expectations,” he said.

Speaking about his expansion, Sam said, "LADestate was incorporated in the UK in July 2020 and we forayed into Dubai in February 2022. LADestate is an expanding business. We have developed an innovative transactional technology, relying on our R&D empowered by AI. We promise our clients, business fans, potential business partners, and our potential investors to lead, aspire, and develop."