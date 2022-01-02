KyoChon opens second restaurant in Dubai Motor City

From L-R: Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Director and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers; Hesham Mir Hashem Khoory, Director of Galadari Brothers; and Ahmed Osman, CEO of the Galadari Food and Beverage Division, inaugurate the KyoChon outlet in Motor City, Dubai. — Photo by Shihab

Galadari Food and Beverage Division will be the Master Franchisee for the Korean brand as it embarks on regional journey

by Rohma Sadaqat Published: Sun 2 Jan 2022, 8:39 PM Last updated: Sun 2 Jan 2022, 8:41 PM

KyoChon, Korea’s number one fried chicken brand, is on a strategic expansion spree across the UAE, which has seen the beloved brand open its second restaurant in First Avenue Mall in Dubai Motor City.

Galadari Food and Beverage Division, a subsidiary of Galadari Brothers Group, had earlier in 2021 announced that it will be the Master Franchisee for KyoChon as it embarks on its exciting journey into the UAE and the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region. Founded in 1991, the Korean brand boasts several international outlets in the USA, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand. KyoChon marked its entry into the region with the opening of its first ever branch in Dubai in City Centre Deira.

The opening of its second branch in Dubai Motor City is part of the group’s continuous growth strategy to establish the KyoChon brand in the Mena region.

Suhail Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers, expressed his delight at the opening of KyoChon’s second branch soon after the first one, saying: “Both restaurant openings, within a few weeks of each other, highlight the strength of the brand and the trust that our customers have placed in the Galadari Food and Beverage Division to bring them unforgettable moments coupled with delicious food. We look forward to working hand in hand with KyoChon as it sets out to capture the hearts of foodies across the UAE.”

Mohammed Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers, highlighted the success of the first restaurant branch opening, and said: “Customers that had experienced the brand before, outside the UAE, were eagerly waiting for its foray into the UAE, and this excitement was evident at the opening of the first branch in City Centre Deira. Not only was KyoChon welcomed with open arms by a loyal group of fans, but it was also the talk of the town among new customers, many of whom were eager to experience authentic Korean fried chicken for the very first time.”

Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Director and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers, said that diners at the new branch can enjoy an elevated dining experience, which is designed with families in mind. “Our aim has always been to study the market in which we operate, and then meet the needs of our customers accordingly. This is what sets us apart and how we promote a culture of excellence. Our new branch promises to be as popular with foodies as the first one, and we look forward to building on this success story.”

Hesham Mir Hashem Khoory, Director of Galadari Brothers, said that he is looking forward to the brand finding a home among the UAE foodie community. “We have already made a wonderful start to KyoChon’s journey into the Mena region. We will now remain focused on the feedback from our customers, and ensure that there will be no shortage of special moments as we bring them excellent food and memorable experiences.”

Ahmed Osman, Chief Executive Officer of Galadari Food and Beverage Division, also shared details about why the brand is so loved by foodies across the world, and what customers can expect from the restaurant when they arrive.

“KyoChon uses only the finest ingredients, and fresh chicken which is cooked to order. Our signature series is what sets us apart from all other competitors, along with our unique frying technique. Our fried chicken has been South Korea’s favourite for more than 30 years, and there is a good reason for this culinary distinction; we fry every piece to order, giving you perfect, crispy skin and juicy, tender meat.”

Another little attention to detail that sets the brand apart, he added, is that each chicken piece is hand-brushed with KyoChon’s signature sauce and then cooked in canola oil, which is low in saturated fat. — rohma@khaleejtimes.com