Kuwait’s Alghanim Industries considering flotation on stock market

The digital economy is the economy of the future on which the pillars of the development process will be based
Kuwait conglomerate Alghanim Industries is considering selling a minority stake in the company through an initial public offering, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The family business formally known as Kutayba Alghanim Group, is exploring the idea of a flotation on the Kuwait stock exchange, the memo said.
“I strongly believe that the scrutiny and regulations inherent in a journey to public listing will make us even stronger and ensure the continuity of our organisation,” executive chairman Kutayba Alghanim was quoted as saying.
Alghanim operates in sectors including construction materials, retail, automotive and financial services.
It owns dealership rights to Chevrolet and Cadillac, Honda and Lotus, Ford and Lincoln among other car brands. The company also has franchise rights to Costa Coffee in Kuwait and Wendy’s Middle East.
Gulf issuers raised over $11 billion from IPOs in the first half of this year, according to data from Refinitiv, exceeding European flotations even as global markets remain volatile in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. — Reuters
The digital economy is the economy of the future on which the pillars of the development process will be based
D2A2 aims to boost transparency through market intelligence and data
The agreement aims to promote entrepreneurship and develop Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Kenya
The Integrated GST law provides for refund of GST on goods which are to be taken out of the country by tourists.
EDGE Group will host a series of initiatives, training courses, and programs at the facility from September 2022 with the aim of accelerating technology adoption in the industrial sector.
Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President, International Relations – Dubai Chambers, takes on interim role as Acting President & CEO
The UAE was ranked 19th globally in the list of top 20 countries that attract FDIs, and the first in West Asia and the Middle East and North Africa region.