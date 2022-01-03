UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Kuwait oil executive, former diplomat appointed to top OPEC post

Haitham al-Ghais will serve as the new secretary-general of the international organisation

By AFP

Published: Mon 3 Jan 2022, 7:21 PM

Top oil producers on Monday appointed Kuwaiti oil executive and former diplomat Haitham al-Ghais as new secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

“The conference decided by acclamation to appoint by Mr Haitham al-Ghais of Kuwait as secretary-general of the Organization, with effect from 1 August 2022, for a period of three years,” the OPEC statement said.

ALSO READ:


More news from Business