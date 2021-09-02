KT series to capture success of startups

Mena venture investments in the first half of 2021 have already touched $1.2 billion investments across 256 deals.

The UAE is building a strong nation for future generations on the sound pillars of the digital economy, complemented by a vision to effect digital transformation across key sectors. Every sector has been disrupted by millennials and Gen Z, paving the way for the emergence of startups.

Khaleej Times has launched a ‘Star Tech’ series to capture the pioneering change, focusing on the startup ecosystem in the UAE, region, and at the global level. All stakeholders would be covered under the series, be it movers and shakers like venture capitalists, mentors, accelerators, incubators, startups, funds, and so on.

In the UAE, both Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been at the forefront to build a futuristic, smart, and resilient society.

With each passing day, we are inching towards a technology-driven world. Even in the face of Covid-19, innovation, inspiration, and entrepreneurship, we are on a mission to reimagine the way we work. From healthcare, e-commerce, education, food and beverage, transport, travel, fashion to daily care, tech startups are evolving novel ideas into reality.

The Star Tech series will focus on the promising technology-driven startups in the UAE that teach us about navigating uncertainty, pivoting, and innovating in a time of crisis. More importantly, what kind of world do we want to build moving forward?

Star Tech delves deep into the world of startups while charting the success stories of some of UAE’s biggest changemakers. From top techpreneurs to disruptors, the spotlight every week is on one individual taking the UAE ecosystem by storm.

The series take look at how the startups evolved and uncover their journey of trials and triumphs. Be a part of our journey and witness the development in the world of startups, where Khaleej Times bring out stars among these ventures in form of 'Unicorns' — a new business that is valued at more than $1 billion and is privately owned — which bring out brilliant exit stories. Is the region ready for a Decacorn — new company that is worth at least $10 billion? Lets explore in our Star Tech series.