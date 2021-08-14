Zero Gravity Beds available in the UAE
Zero Gravity Beds (zero G), the revolutionary wellness solution with numerous health and lifestyle benefits, is now available in the UAE. The beds come with adjustable recliners that provide multiple benefits over conventional beds.
Sleeping in a weightless posture has shown to decrease and control a range of health issues. The multiple health benefits of this new technology include relieving backaches, helping in blood circulation, preventing bedsores, and reducing arthritis pain.
The beds come in customised sizes as well as with an option of latex mattress with knitted fabric. The premium quality used in the making helps in creating a highly durable product while offering flexibility of usage.
Buyers can use an app or wireless remote control that easily adjusts the elevations at the head or foot area.
